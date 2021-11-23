GE15 call not for Umno but to return mandate to the people

SEREMBAN: The suggestion for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held soon is not made in the interest of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), which on Saturday won the Melaka state election, but to ensure the government formed is one that is elected through the ballot box, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan(pix) said.

He said this, in turn, would give the confidence needed to many parties, including foreign investors, on the back of a stable government and political landscape.

“Don’t assume that when I called for a general election (to be held soon), it is because we just won the election (Melaka). It is because we want to return the mandate to the people,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level 2021 National Youth Day celebrations here tonight.

Mohamad was responding to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement earlier today that the party (PAS) will not be urging for GE15 anytime soon, besides also pointing out that such a decision should only be determined by the Cabinet and not political parties.

Yesterday, Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman, said it was only appropriate that the GE15 be held in the near future so as to get a fresh mandate from the people.-Bernama