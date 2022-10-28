GE15 candidacy: I'm in love but leaving it to leadership to decide - Tuan Ibrahim

KOTA BHARU: PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said he has ‘fallen in love’ with the Kubang Kerian constituency but is leaving it to the party leadership to decide whether he will be defending the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) next month.

“I have fallen in love with Kubang Kerian. Like others, we leave it to the party to decide. I understand there was a final meeting this morning. What is important is for us to carry out the responsibility entrusted to us,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources’ carnival KASA 2022@Kubang Kerian Sejahtera here today.

He was asked about the speculation that he would be contesting in Pahang instead of defending the Kubang Kerian seat in the upcoming election.

Tuan Ibrahim who contested for the first time in the Kubang Kerian constituency in GE14 won the seat with a 19,369-vote majority defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Muhammad Abdul Ghani and PKR’s Datuk Dr Abdul Halim Yusof.

Meanwhile, regarding seat distribution among the component parties under Perikatan Nasional (PN), Tuan Ibrahim said the process went smoothly and was concluded yesterday.

The Election Commission has fixed polling on Nov 19, nomination on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama