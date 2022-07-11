GE15: Che Abdullah no longer feels awkward in blue

TUMPAT: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Tumpat in the 15th General Election (GE15) Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (pix) admitted feeling awkward initially going on his campaign wearing a blue shirt.

In the last general election, the incumbent Tumpat Member of Parliament would always be seen in green, for then he was campaigning as a PAS candidate.

“Even during my early years in politics, I was friends with all, whether they are from PAS or Umno, and through this friendship, I find the Umno people are more affable. The difference between us before was just about the party we belong to.

“And now, being given the opportunity to contest on BN ticket, I found that the BN leaders are my very friends. I have never betrayed them or their friendship and that is why the Umno leaders and members can accept him and they also have no problem with the PAS leaders and create animosity with them.

“I hope they (PAS) respect my decision, which is actually very difficult for me to make but with Allah’s guidance, and I believe it is a right decision for the sake of Islam, the race and country,” he added.

In GE14, Che Abdullah won the Tumpat parliamentary seat with a majority of 17,500 votes asn a PAS candidate.-Bernama