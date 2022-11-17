GE15: Choose a party that can bring change, development - Bung Moktar

SANDAKAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) and its partner Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are the best parties that can bring change and development, hence providing a better future for Sabah, said the State BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said Sabah electors in the 15th General Election (GE15) need to make a wise choice on polling day this Saturday by choosing a party that is capable of realising that wish, and not based on religion or sentiment alone.

“BN-GRS candidates are able to bring better change and development in Sabah if they are given the mandate in GE15 because we are the state government’s candidates. Our win will contribute to BN's victory as a whole to form a new federal government.

“This certainly gives us the advantage to bring development to Sabah. Thus, the people of Sabah need to choose BN and GRS candidates on polling day this Saturday,“ he told reporters after his campaign trail in Kampung Tanjung Aru here today.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said that this GE15 is very important to restore the country's political stability so that investors will be confident to come to Malaysia, and this will further generate economic activities and open more business opportunities and jobs for the people, including Sabah.

He said BN needs to win so that what had been planned before, including what was outlined in the 2023 Budget, can be re-tabled and implemented as best as possible because many good things have been planned for the people.

“If not, all this effort will go to waste and in the end, the people will suffer, especially if the government that is formed later is not in line with the BN-GRS government at the state level,“ he added.-Bernama