GE15: Choose stable government, avoid hung parliament

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged electors in the 15th General Election (GE15) to exercise wisdom when discharging their responsibility by electing a stable government to avoid a situation of ‘hung parliament’, where no party gets a majority to form a government.

He said Barisan Nasional (BN) is capable of forming a government by getting the simple majority required with its ally parties, namely Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in Sabah in GE15.

He said any cooperation with other parties in the peninsula in the formation of a government would have to be discussed and decided by the party leadership after the GE15.

“Our target is to be able to cross the bridge with more than 112 (parliamentary) seats with the help of BN allies in Sabah and Sarawak to form a government,“ said the incumbent Bera Member of Parliament after casting his vote at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Kerayong here today.

Today is polling day for GE15.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also expressed his condolences to the family of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tioman state seat Md Yunus Ramli who died early today.

He also conveyed a similar wish to the PN leadership.

Md Yunus, 61, died at the Rompin Hospital at about 3.30 am today resulting in the Election Commission postponing polling for the Tioman state seat, which is in the Rompin parliamentary constituency.

Tioman state assembly is one of the 42 state seats in Pahang.-Bernama