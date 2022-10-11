GE15: Clean, acceptable candidates will give PN advantage - Hamzah

BATU KURAU: Acceptable candidates with a clean background will be the catalyst in determining the success of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th general election (GE15), especially in northern Perak.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the people were sick and tired of ‘unhealthy’ and ‘dirty’ politics, and believes this was why they will vote PN in the parliamentary seats of Bukit Gantang, Larut, Bagan Serai and Parit Buntar.

“We have strategies in ensuring the momentum is on our side. We want to make sure that when the electorate vote in PN, they get clean leaders who are not self-centered and instead are ready to serve the people.

“We were part of the government once. We know what can be done and what cannot. In fact, our manifesto is also different, more comprehensive and viable,” he said after a visit to the coalition’s Bukit Bertam district polling centre here today.

Meanwhile, Hamzah, who is also Home Minister, said the police will investigate several election offences committed in this polls, including the destruction of campaign material such as flags and posters.

“This has become a common thing during an election. We have the authorities. I leave it to the security forces to investigate,” he said. -Bernama