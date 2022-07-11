GE15: Cuepacs proposes special public holiday on Nov 18

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed that the government declare Nov 18 a special public holiday so that Malaysians are able to travel to the required locations to cast their votes in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said though polling day falls on Saturday, an additional day off on polling day eve should be given as a majority of Malaysians do not vote where their workplace are located.

“Some of them have to travel more than four hours to fulfill their civic duty.

“The same goes for residents of Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak who live in the peninsula, the limited flights may make it difficult for them to return home on polling day, not to mention those who live deep in the interior areas,“ he said in a statement today.

Adnan said that although employees are eligible to take their annual leave, Cuepacs is concerned as there are employers who do not allow their workers to go on leave much earlier to return to their polling locations.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama