GE15: DAP to contest eight seats in S’wak

KUCHING: DAP will contest eight of the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak in the 15th general election (GE15), said state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong said the seats are Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Lanang, Sibu, Sarikei and Bintulu.

He said the list of candidates for the central region would be announced tomorrow in Sibu while that for the southern region would be released on Sunday in Kuching.

“We will do our best to defend our six seats. Hopefully we can add (win) one or two more seats. In 2018, with the six parliamentary seats contributed by Sarawak DAP, we managed to change the federal government,” he told a press conference here today.

The six seats DAP will be defending are Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Lanang, Sibu and Sarikei.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15.-Bernama