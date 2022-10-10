GE15: Dissolution is for the people’s future, benefit: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The reason Umno wanted Parliament to be dissolved while the coalition government was at the height of its powers was for the future and benefit of the people and the country, its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said dissolving Parliament was the right step to give the people the mandate to restore stability and prosperity to the country.

In a Facebook post, he said in 2020, Umno was magnanimous enough to give its blessings for several of its elected representatives to cooperate and form a temporary government to ensure there is continuity of the country’s governance in the midst of a chaotic situation after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government fell.

“Syukur alhamdulillah (Praise be to God) the mandate has been finally returned to the people to vote in their choice (of government) in the 15th general election (GE15),” he said.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M.Saravanan said GE15 is now an opportunity for the Indian community to determine their future.

He said the good relationship between MIC and Umno in BN can be rewardful, in turn guaranteeing a secure future for the Indians.

“MIC had long been ready for GE15. I ask the Indian community to evaluate and vote by setting emotions aside,” he said.

He said if the polls are held during the Deepavali celebration, it should be considered an opportunity to help the people and not be made as an excuse not to fulfill their civic responsibility.

Menawhile, Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said in line with the practice of parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy, he urged Malaysians to fulfill their responsibility to form a strong and stable government.

Annuar said this was necessary so that Malaysians can focus their full attention and ability to face the challenges ahead, rebuild the economy and drive the country and people’s well-being.

Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, in a statement, said that the party was disappointed with the dissolution of Parliament as GE15 now must be held during the monsoon season.

Gerakan believes GE15 was not a current priority to resolve Malaysia’s political crisis, especially when the country is about to face the monsoon season, he said, adding that nevertheless, the party and fellow PN component parties are ready for the polls. -Bernama