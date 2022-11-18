GE15: EC urges voters to check recommended voting times

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahead of polling for the 15th General Election (GE15), the Election Commission (EC) advises voters to go to the polls according to the proposed times as noted on the MySPR Semak application.

EC secretary Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak said 20,853,681 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in GE15 and the Bugaya state by-election in Sabah tomorrow.

He said EC hoped all voters would do their duty by going out to vote.

Ikmalrudin said if voters are unable to follow the suggested polling time for whatever reason, they can still vote at anytime between 8 am and 6 pm in the peninsula and from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Voters are advised not to vote at the last minute,“ he said in a statement today.

Therefore, voters are advised to check voting information at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact the EC hotline at 03-88927018 / 03-88880040 or through the MySPR Semak application.

Ikmalrudin said voters should also wear a face mask, observe physical distancing and sanitise their hands at the polling station.

He said EC had carried out a review of voting equipment such as ballot boxes, election ink, ballot papers, ballot boxes and the miscellaneous for use in the voting process and that all equipment has been distributed to the heads of polling stations (KTM) at each voting channel.

Voting will be held at 8,958 polling stations involving 38,348 streams, with a total of 363,515 people assigned for duty in the polling process.

Ikmalrudin also reminded employers that it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954 to prevent workers who are registered voters to go out to exercise their right.

Contesting parties are reminded to end all campaign activities at 11.59 pm tonight (Friday).

“All parties cannot appeal for votes including outside polling stations and also through social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“EC also reminds all parties and candidates that they are prohibited from opening, building or maintaining booths on polling day because the activity is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954,“ he said.

Ikmalrudin said Covid-19 positive voters should contact the district health officer directly to obtain further information to facilitate voting.

He also said voters who bring along their handphone must keep it in the place provided after receiving the ballot paper and take it back after voting.

Anyone not sure of the voting process can refer to the 10-Step Voting Procedure poster.

He said all parties entering polling stations should not wear shirts, hats, face masks, or carry any material with names, emblems, symbols, pictures of political parties or candidates, or any campaign material which may display or connote any campaign tagline, slogan or emblem.

“Any voter or individual who fails to comply with the stipulated provisions may be prevented from entering the polling station by election staff,“ he said.

“EC hopes that all parties comply with the laws, regulations and election ethics to ensure the election process can be conducted smoothly and that public order would not be undermined. Any violation of laws may be subject to action,“ Ikmalrudin said.-Bernama