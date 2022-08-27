GE15: Expedite completion of seat distribution among PN parties

SERDANG: Perikatan Nasional (PN) needs to expedite the process to finalise the seat distribution among its component parties for the 15th General Election (GE15) so as to enable their election machinery to begin operations.

In making the call, Perak PN deputy chairman Razman Zakaria, who is also Perak PAS Commissioner, said the coalition’s top leadership must also finalise the names of individuals to be fielded as PN candidates, as well as the logo to be used, at the GE15.

“To win, we have to plan. We are facing the GE15, and the distribution of seats must be finalised as soon as possible,” he said in his speech at the PN Convention 2022 here today.

The one-day convention involved all PN component parties namely Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Sharing Razman’s sentiment was Kedah PN exco member Afnan Taib who not only proposed for the party leadership to review the logo, but also the colour of the flag to avoid confusion among the voters.

He said the current dark blue and white flag used by PN is almost the same as that of Barisan Nasional (BN).-Bernama