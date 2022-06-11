GE15: Fence-sitters main focus - Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Fence-sitter voters are the main focus among political parties and candidates contesting in the 15th General Elections (GE15) as they can decide the final outcome during the Nov 19 polls.

Utusan Malaysia reported today that Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) is confident that undecided voters will be approached by contesting candidates, including independent candidates to obtain these voters’ support.

“(But) I am confident that voters who are on the fence also want a stable government and they want prosperity in this country (as offered by BN),” he reportedly said after the program together with the District Voting Centre (PDM) at Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat today.

Ahmad Zahid added that there were at least three cornered clashes in areas with seven until 10 candidates contesting.

He said it showed the act of democracy, taking center stage, ‘revived’ through the offers submitted by each candidate to the voters.

“However, in my opinion, voters will choose not only the best candidate but the party that can carry out beneficial programs for the people,” he said.