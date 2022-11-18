GE15: Flood evacuees to vote at 'overlapping function' PPS tomorrow

PASIR MAS: With Kampung Kubang Kual still flooded, it is fortuitous that the more than 100 evacuees placed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) of SK Kubang Kual in Rantau Panjang can also vote at the same venue on polling day.

With her house still inundated, Fazilah Othman’s family decided to stay on at the PPS.

In such an opportune situation, Fazilah, 45, said she and her family can literally wake up to vote in the 15th general election (GE15) tomorrow.

“We are lucky here because this school was used as a PPS and also delegated as a polling centre and this makes it easy for all of us. It feels a bit strange but what can we do, we still can’t go home,“ she told Bernama here today.

Her three children, who are first-time voters and just arrived from Kuala Lumpur early this morning, have joined the family at the PPS, she said.

SK Kubang Kual thus has an “overlapping function” that is as a PPS and also a voting centre for the Rantau Panjang parliamentary seat.

Another evacuee, Selamah Isa, 93, was grateful to have been evacuated to the PPS by the authorities since Saturday because her house is in a low-lying area.

“For voting tomorrow, I will be helped by the children or someone else as I can no longer walk.

“When you get this old, you need help to move anywhere,“ said Selamah who has never failed to fulfil her responsibility as a voter since the 1960s.

At the school, some 40 members of agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defence Force (APM), Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Malaysia Volunteers Corps (Rela) were tidying up the premises to be used as a voting centre tomorrow.-Bernama