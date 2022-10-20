GE15: Food trucks, hawkers expect to improve sales during campaigning period

PETALING JAYA: The general election will see a huge increase in business for petty traders and hawkers, especially the youth and those in the food truck business.

“We expect to see sales double during the campaigning period compared to the usual daily or weekend sales,” Datuk Mohamad Abdullah, the president of the Malaysian Federation of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association told English daily The Star.

He was reported saying that members of the association were recently advised to stock up on essentials to meet an increase in demand during GE15, especially in areas where contests are expected to be hot.

“Not everyone has the luxury of meeting up in hotels, and most will gather at the warungs and stalls instead.

“For example, instead of ordering 10 trays of eggs a day from suppliers, they may increase their supply to 50 trays.

“This includes ordering extra gas cylinders to meet brisk sales,” he was quoted saying.