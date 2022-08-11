GE15: Govt mulls proposal for special holiday on polling eve - PM

BERA: The government is considering to declare a special holiday on the eve of polling for the 15th general election to make it easier for voters to travel, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said this matter had been discussed before, following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10.

“We will study (the proposal). We have discussed it after the dissolution. InsyaAllah, just wait for an important announcement from me, and maybe more,” he said.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed to the government to declare Nov 18 a special public holiday to facilitate travel by Malaysians to their voting locations on Nov 19.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said although polling day falls on a Saturday, an additional rest day is required because many Malaysians are not voting in the locations they work.-Bernama