GE15: GRS launches 13-point manifesto for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today launched its manifesto for the 15th general election containing 13 thrusts that took into account the views and sentiments of the people, its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) said.

The Sabah chief minister said first among the 13 was to empower the state economy and the people of Sabah through agriculture, industrialisation and tourism, while the second is aimed at empowering energy resources, including a takeover of the management of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd while also exploring more new energy sources or renewable energy.

As for the third thrust, Hajiji said continued efforts to ensure all claims pertaining to the rights of Sabah and its people based on the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be taken while the fourth is to ensure the Federal government improves the level of security and education facilities by upgrading dilapidated schools in Sabah as well as health facilities.

Among the other thrusts include focus being given on the development of women, family and communities; encouraging the participation of youths in the country’s development; and empowering Sabah’s public service administration, he added.

Also present at the launch held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) were GRS component party leaders, namely Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jefffry Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Hajiji said increasing involvement in the oil and gas industry besides giving more importance to the implementation of basic infrastructure, especially in expediting the completion of the Pan Borneo highway project were also among the main points of the manifesto.

GRS is also pledging more housing facilities, including speeding up the implementation of the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) housing programme, amounting to 1,500 units and to improve land management matters such as the issuance of land grants, he added.

He said ensuring poltical stability in the state, racial unity, justice and the people’s wellbeing as well as the the restoration of 35 per cent of the 222 parliamentary seats to Sabah and Sarawak completes the 13-thrust manifesto.

Hajiji said the manifesto was based on GRS’ four pillars of the state’s development objectives, namely

Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper, Sabah United.

“The GRS manifesto puts the interests of the state and the people as a whole. What is also offered is the success we have achieved during the two years of rule which will be continued for the benefit of all the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the collaboration between GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) in governing Sabah has created political stability, harmony and a conducive atmosphere that facilitates the administration and development of the state for the people.

He said the success achieved as a result of the mandate given by the people to GRS in the 16th state election (in 2020) must be continued. -Bernama