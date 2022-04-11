GE15: Halimah to continue supporting BN despite being dropped

KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) will continue to support Barisan Nasional (BN) although she was not on the list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Halimah who is also the Minister of National Unity said she accepts the decision made by the party leadership (to not include her in the list of candidates) which was announced on Nov 1.

According to Halimah, she has no plans to contest in the GE15 as an independent but instead will go to the ground and campaign for the party to ensure victory in the GE15.

“I will go down to the ground and support those named as candidates in the constituency and those contesting under the Barisan Nasional ticket. We, the BN Women wing (together with Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa) have big hearts,” she said after opening a Keluarga Malaysia Unity Gallery programme at Berjaya Times Square, here today.

On Tuesday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when announcing the list of candidates for the GE15 did not include four ministers under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s cabinet, including Halimah.

Also not on the list were Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (Arau); Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa (Ketereh) and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (Tenggara). -Bernama