GE15: Holding party post not an automatic ticket to being Warisan candidate - Mohd Shafie

PENAMPANG: Holding a party post is not an automatic ticket to being a Warisan candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15), president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal(pix) said.

What’s important for Warisan, he said is having winnable candidates who have the support of the voters and the people.

While not denying the importance of a candidate holding a party post, the Semporna MP said it must be understood that the one contesting in the GE15 is the party and those fielded to contest must be able to ensure victory for the party.

Mohd Shafie said Warisan had already identified some individuals with the potential to be fielded as its candidates but did not disclose the number of seats to be contested by the party in the GE15.

“And holding the post of division chief, deputy chief of supreme council members does not necessarily guarantee that he persons will be automatically fielded as candidates. No. It’s just the same in any other parties,” he told a press conference after opening Warisan Annual General Assembly 2021 here today.

When asked about the possibility that the GE15 would be held after the tabling of Budget 2023 which was slated on Oct 7, Mohd Shafie said it was not an issue for Warisan as the party was prepared to face the election at any time.

“Our Annual General Assembly today is also part of our preparation to face the GE15. I am confident that our divisional leaders are also prepared and have always gone to the ground to meet the people,” he said.

On possible cooperation with other political parties to face the GE15, Mohd Shafie said Warisan is always open to forging political collaboration with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

“We have expressed our intention to collaborate with PBS, but they turned us down...if they want, we are also ready to talk about seat allocation. We know PBS’s strengths and which seats they can win,” he said.-Bernama