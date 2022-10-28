GE15: IPT students given five days leave to vote

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry has agreed to give students in higher learning institutions (IPTs) five days leave starting Nov 17 to return to their respective hometowns and vote in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Higher Education Ministry in a statement today said the decision was made following the Election Commission’s announcement that the date for voting has been set as Nov 19.

Students pursuing their studies at higher learning institutions like Matriculation Colleges, Vocational Colleges, STPM and Teachers Training Institutions will be on leave from Nov 17-21.

“The leave period is to enable students to return to the location of their polling stations and later come back to their respective institutions,” said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry added that the decision was also in support of a decision by the government on Dec 15, 2021 to allow youths who are 18 years of age, to vote. -Bernama