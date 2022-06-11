GE15: Ismail Sabri adopts casual, harmonious approach as campaign strategy

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is adopting a casual and harmonious approach as his campaign strategy and not making personal attacks on his opponents.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Bera parliamentary seat in the 15th general election said the mindset of today's voters, especially first-time voters, is different compared to the past, and they are more wiser and mature in making decisions.

“We (campaign) based on facts, this is what I have done and will continue to do for them (young voters),“ he told a press conference after attending the People’s Feast Programme with Bandar Kemayan Community here today.

Ismail Sabri said that the most important thing is to focus on promoting and 'selling' one's own ‘products’ instead of discrediting the products of others.

He reiterated that the government will implement all the promises made through the 2023 Budget for the benefit of the people because it already has the funds that have been set.

More to come..