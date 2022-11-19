GE15: Issuance of ballot papers for Tioman state seat postponed

KUANTAN: The issuance of ballot papers for N41 Tioman state assembly seat has been postponed following the death of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Md Yunus Ramli early this morning, said Rompin parliamentary returning officer Datuk Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek.

“The postponement is for the state seat only while polling for Rompin parliamentary constituency will go on as usual,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said further statements regarding the status of the Tioman state assembly seat which is under Rompin parliamentary constituency will be issued by the Election Commission (EC).

Meanwhile, Pahang EC director Datuk Zamree Hamli said an official statement would be issued by Putrajaya EC.

Md Yunus, 61, was confirmed dead at Rompin Hospital at 3.30am today after he was rushed there by family members.

The deceased who was PAS Sungai Puteri division chief had previously contested for the same state seat in the 2018 general election.

In the 15th general election (GE15) the Tioman state seat is a five-cornered fight between Md Yunus, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang), Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan) and Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (Barisan National).-Bernama