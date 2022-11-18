GE15: KDN agencies' preparedness at optimum level

PUTRAJAYA: The agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) are on high alert to ensure that polling for the 15th General Election (GE15) runs smoothly tomorrow, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the ministry was also prepared for any possibility of flooding at the hotspots identified across the country on polling day.

“Simulations (floods and GE15) have already been carried out and we hope no unforeseen situations will occur because we want Malaysians to go out and vote,“ he told a press conference after attending the passing out parade for Grade KP41 and KP29 Immigration officers today.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officiated at the ceremony involving 193 Immigration cadet officers.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Nov 19.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the cadet officers underwent a four-and-a-half month training at the Malaysian Immigration Academy (AIMM), compared to the 49-day stint previously.

“The training period was extended to improve officers’ quality and to enable them to gain sufficient experience. It is hoped that the officers would be able to face future challenges especially in terms of integrity,“ he said.-Bernama