GE15: Kelantan PN allocates nine seats to PAS, five to Bersatu

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) has allocated nine seats to PAS and five to Bersatu in the 15th General Election (GE15), said state PN secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat.

He said the contesting candidates will be announced this Wednesday (Nov 2) by the state PN chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium's Dataran Warisan, here.

He added that all PN candidates who will contest the 14 parliamentary seats in Kelantan will use PAS logo as previously agreed.

“All PAS candidates have been vetted by the Shura Ulama Council and (as well as) Bersatu candidates as announced by its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassan,” he said at a special press conference announcing the date of the Kelantan PN candidate announcement, here today.

When asked whether PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan would defend their respective seats, Wan Roslan said the decision on the matter had not been finalised.

“The contesting candidates' selection will be finalised soon. The cooperation between PAS and Bersatu is also strong, we will organise the work immediately after the nomination of candidates.

“Insya-Allah, PAS will place machinery that will work hard for all seats,” he said.

In GE14, Tuan Ibrahim won the Kubang Kerian parliamentary seat with a majority of 19,369 votes while Takiyuddin won the Kota Bharu parliamentary seat with a majority of 5,869 votes.

Commenting further, Wan Roslan said the coalition aims to sweep all parliamentary seats including Jeli through cooperation between all parties in the Kelantan PN.-Bernama