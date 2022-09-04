GE15: Khairy not defending Rembau seat, giving way to Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR: Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) today confirmed that he is not defending the parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Health Minister said the reason was that he had been asked to give way to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to contest the seat.

“Since he (Mohammad) is the Rembau Umno division leader and I am his deputy, he has requested that I find another place (to contest) as he wants to contest in Rembau.

“I have no objection,” Khairy told a media conference after closing the 2022 National Organ Donation Awareness Week here today.

When asked about the parliamentary seat he is eyeing to contest in GE15, Khairy, who is the Rembau MP since 2008, said he had no preparation or idea to contest elsewhere.

“I have been in politics in Rembau for over 20 years and for almost 15 years I have been a Member of Parliament for Rembau. Now I have to look for a constituency that is willing to accept me.

“Worst case scenario, I don’t contest at all and I am fine,“ he added.

Khairy, who is a former Umno Youth Chief, said that as a Umno member, he would abide by the decision of the Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership regarding his candidacy and seat to contest in GE15.-Bernama