GE15: KJ expected to stand in Parliamentary seat held by opposition

SEREMBAN: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) today indicated that he could be contesting in a Parliamentary seat now held by a non-Barisan Nasional (BN) party in the 15th general election (GE15).

Even though the seat has not been finalised and is being evaluated by BN's top leadership, Khairy however confirmed it is a constituency which was won by an opposition party.

“It is almost sure that I will be sent to an area held by the opposition party and almost sure it is not considered a safe seat,” he told reporters after presenting Keluarga Malaysia Student Devices at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Seremban Campus here today.

Khairy who is a three-term Rembau Parliamentary MP, is giving way to UMNO deputy president to contest in the constituency.

Mohamad was reported as giving assurance that there would be a suitable seat for Khairy in GE15 and he would not allow the Health Minister to fade away as he is a young leader of calibre.

Khairy said he is ready to accept the challenge and take on the responsibility entrusted by the party to capture the seat in GE15.

Asked if the seat is in Negeri Sembilan, Khairy declined to reveal the matter and said: “Various states, nothing is final. We wait.”

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as the polling day for GE15 with nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament on Oct 10 to make way for GE15 after being granted consent by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.-Bernama