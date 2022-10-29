GE15: KJ to contest Sungai Buloh seat

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) will stand as Barisan Nasional’s candidate in Sungai Buloh for the 15th general election, Malaysiakini reports.

“Yes, Khairy will contest in Sungai Buloh. The decision was finalised today.

“The announcement will be made by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi soon,” a source told Malaysiakini.

The Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat was traditionally MIC’s, but the party lost to PKR for three consecutive terms.

Khairy, who is also the health minister, left the Rembau parliamentary seat for Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to contest there.