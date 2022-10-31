GE15 Manifesto: Perlis PN vows to restore Northern Lions’ glory

KANGAR: Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) has vowed to restore the glory of the state football team as part of its 15th General Election (GE15) manifesto.

Its deputy chairman Abu Bakar Hamzah said Perlis PN intended to revive the sports if PN succeeds in capturing Perlis in the polls on Nov 19.

“The state football team won the Malaysia Cup in 2004 and 2006, so we want to bring back the glory of the Northern Lions for the sake of its people after a long period of decline,” he told reporters after attending the Gegar Anak Muda Perlis youth programme at Denai Larian, Pengkalan Asam here, today.

In the meantime, the state Bersatu chairman said Perlis PN would announce candidates for the state seats on Nov 2, adding that it would contest all 15 state seats namely nine seats for PAS and six for Bersatu.

Abu Bakar said PAS would contest two parliamentary seats namely Padang Besar and Arau, while Bersatu would contest the Kangar parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, Perlis PAS Youth chief Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil said the party would empower the use of social media to attract voters, especially young people in addition to maintaining the conventional method of political ceramah (talks).

He said PAS would no longer focus on large-scale ceramah but host small-scale campaigning relevant to the division or area.-Bernama