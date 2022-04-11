GE15 may be my last hurrah :Ku Li

GUA MUSANG: The incumbent for Gua Musang parliamentary seat Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pix) today hinted the 15th General Election (GE15) will be his last election to contest.

He said having been selected to defend the seat as being its Member of Parliament for 12 terms was not a reason for him to brag as he knew that it was solid evidence that the people, especially among the Orang Asli, still need his services.

“The Orang Asli community had repeatedly asked me to not withdraw if offered to contest. I’m so touched by their support because I personally think that it has been too long for me and that I should make way for others.

“Maybe this will be my last hurrah,” he told reporters after opening the Ku Li Cup Netball Tournament at Bukit Cekati here today.

Elaborating, Tengku Razaleigh, who is affectionately known as Ku Li, said if it is time for him to step down, he would ensure that Gua Musang Umno is in good and stable condition.

“Gua Musang Umno must have a good succession plan. I don’t want to leave it in a chaotic situation. We want to maintain stability and that’s why I want to remind them that they have to put the interests of the people above all others,” he added.-Bernama