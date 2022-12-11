GE15: Muhyiddin apologises for statement by sik PAS Youth cheif

BATU PAHAT: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today apologised to any party offended by Sik PAS Youth chief Mohd Shahiful Mhd Nasir's statement that anyone who votes for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th General Election (GE15) ‘will go to hell’.

Muhyiddin at the same time reminded all candidates campaigning for GE15 to avoid making statements that could cause misunderstandings.

“What’s important is the desire and good intention to provide information so that people will support PN,“ he told reporters after a programme with Johor youths here.

When asked to comment on PKR Deputy President Rafizi Ramli saying he would lodge a police report regarding the statement to prevent any party from using religion for political purposes, Muhyiddin hoped that the issue would not be blown out of proportion.

Recently, a 28-second video clip of Mohd Shahiful issuing the statement went viral, however, he apologised and retracted it in a post on Facebook yesterday.-Bernama