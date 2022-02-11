GE15: Najib’s son, Nizar, among Pahang BN’s 25 new faces contesting state seats (Updated)

KUANTAN: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s eldest son, Datuk Mohamad Nizar, was today announced as one of 25 new faces for the Pahang State Legislative Assembly seats in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Pahang BN chairman, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, announced the candidacy of Mohamad Nizar, who is Pekan Umno Youth head, for Peramu Jaya, one of the four State Legislative Assembly seats under the Pekan parliamentary constituency.

The incumbent assemblyman for Peramu Jaya, Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali, was, meanwhile, announced as the BN candidate for the Pekan parliamentary seat, previously held by Najib.

Selected as BN’s new face for the Dong state seat, is the Pahang Menteri Besar’s press secretary, Fadzli Mohamad Kamal, who was once the press secretary for Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein..

Also present at the announcement on the candidates were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who will be defending the Bera parliamentary seat, held by him since 2004.

Other new faces announced for the state seats include Wong Yah Wah (Tanah Rata), Lim Teck Hoe (Tras), Faezah Ishak (Tahan), Muhammad Fasal Jamlus (Damak), Datuk Mustaffar Kamal (Beserah), Khairul Hisham Omar (Semambu), Tee Choon Ser (Teruntum), Nara @ Nikmat Nordin (Tanjung Lumpur) and Datuk Umar Arbain Dollah (Sungai Lembing).

Also fielded for the first time are Fauziah Abd Wahab (Panching), Jamaluddin Md Marzuki (Luit), Mohd Khairudin Mohd Ali Hanafiah (Kuala Sentul), Saiful Anuar Mokhtar (Chenor), Datuk Rodzuan Zaaba (Jenderak), Datuk Ramzi Sudin (Lanchang) and Wong Siew Mun (Bilut).

The rest are Datuk Amizar Abu Adam (Ketari), Datuk Seri Johari Harun (Pelangai), Datuk Sabariah Saidin (Guai), Yee Cheng Hwa (Triang), Khaizulnizam Mohamad Zuldin (Kemayan), Norhasmimi Abdul Ghani (Jengka) and Wong Tze Shiang (Mentakab).

Out of the 42 state seats, Umno so far will be vying for 34 seats and MCA, six, while the candidates for Cheka and Sabai were not announced today.

Based on the announcement of candidates, State Executive Councillor and Guai incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman, who is also the state Public Works, Transportation and Health Committee chairman, has been dropped from contesting in GE15.

Meanwhile, state Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantations and Commodities Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin, who is also the incumbent Lanchang assemblyman was announced to be contesting the Temerloh parliamentary seat.

State Unity, Social Welfare, and Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin will be contesting the Maran parliamentary seat after three terms of being the state assemblyman for Kuala Sentul. - Bernama