GE15: Nearly 1,000 permits issued for ceramah as of Nov 7 - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have issued a total of 997 permits for ceramah (political talks) during the 15th general election (GE15) campaign period as of yesterday, said Bukit Aman GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Abdullah.

He said the highest number of permits issued was in Sabah (193), followed by Sarawak (144), Johor (125), Selangor (113), Perak (102), Kedah (68), Negeri Sembilan (48), Melaka (46), Pahang (45), Kelantan (41), Terengganu (27), Penang (21), Kuala Lumpur (15), Perlis (nine).

“At the same time, police detected 72 ceramah without permits, namely 21 in Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur (15), Perak (14), Selangor (13), Kedah (five), Pahang (three) and Kelantan (one),” he said in a statement today.

Regarding GE15-related offences, Hazani said that in KEDAH, two men were detained, with the first case involving a polling station tent at the Kulim Municipal Council site in Taman Cili, Lunas being burned and the other involving Barisan Nasional (BN) flags being removed and thrown into a drain.

“An investigation paper has been opened and the case is being investigated under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire,” he said.

Another case was reported in Langkawi when a man lodged a report of being threatened by another man who was dissatisfied with the former’s appointment as the Pulau Tuba voting district centre chief.

“The suspect allegedly threatened to punch the complainant if he were to see him outside or during campaigning. The suspect has been detained while an investigation paper has been opened under Section 4A (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

In PERAK, police opened an investigation paper under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act in Kerian.

Hazani said police received a report from a complainant over an allegedly slanderous and malicious speech by Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Gunung Semanggol State Legislative Assembly seat Razman Zakaria towards Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Tebuk Pancor market site.

In TERENGGANU, police opened an investigation paper under Section 504 of the Penal Code after two BN banners in Simpang Tiga, Chukai Toll Plaza, Kemaman, were tainted with vulgar words.

In JOHOR, state Police Headquarters GE15 media spokesman Supt Ibrahim Mat Som said two investigation papers had been opened as of yesterday involving investigations under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

He said the investigation under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 involved an incident at Buloh Kasap, Segamat after firecrackers and sparklers were set off while another offence involved BN flags being taken down and thrown in the Plentong area.

Johor police also arrested a drunken man for causing provocation by breaking BN flagpoles in the Taman Senai Utama area in Senai last night.

Meanwhile, in MELAKA, state Police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said that throughout the three days of campaigning, one investigation paper was opened following a report involving the flags of a political party being taken down and thrown on the road in the Melaka Tengah district.

He said the investigation is being conducted under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and that, so far, no arrests have been made.-Bernama