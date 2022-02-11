GE15: No Pekan seat for Najib son

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday named Datuk Seri Sheikh Mohamed Puzi Ali as its candidate for Pekan.

The Parliamentary seat was traditionally been contested by Tun Abd Razak Hussein and his son Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The seat in Pahang has been held by Najib since 1986, and before that from 1976 until 1982.

Najib’s father Tun Abdul Razak the second prime minister was the incumbent MP from 1959 until 1976.

It was previously rumoured that Najib’s son Mohd Nizar will take over the seat following his incarceration.