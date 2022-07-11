GE15: No point if MCA wins seats but BN loses the polls - Wee

ALOR SETAR: The victory of the component parties under Barisan Nasional (BN) in the parliamentary seats that they are contesting will mean nothing if the coalition fails to win the 15th General Election (GE15), says MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

He said the three parties (Umno, MCA, MIC) that created BN in 1974 to safeguard common interests, are still intact.

“So, if one party wins, it is a victory for all of us. It’s not about this party winning more (seats) and that party winning less.

“The important thing is that BN needs to win as a coalition,“ he said at a press conference after campaigning with BN candidate for Alor Setar parliamentary seat Tan Chee Hiong here today.

Wee was asked to comment on the challenges faced by MCA and its chances of winning in the polls and voters’ confidence towards the party.

Wee also said he was realistic about MCA’s chances to win and admitted that the tussle to win seats in the upcoming polls is intense.

“... a fierce competition will push us to work hard. So, we consider all the seats are important and if there is hope and opportunity for us to win, we will work hard so that the people can finally decide and vote for a trustworthy party,“ he said.-Bernama