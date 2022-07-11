GE15: Orang Asli residents want two Alor Gajah villages to be gazetted as reserve land

ALOR GAJAH: About 200 Orang Asli residents from Kampung Tebong Stesen and Kampung Kubang Badak in Tebong here have requested the political party that forms the new government after the 15th general election (GE15) to gazette the two villages as Orang Asli reserve land.

Besi Abdullah, the village headman of Kampung Tebong Stesen, said this is to protect the welfare of the Orang Asli just like the 14 other Orang Asli settlements in Malacca which had previously been gazetted as Orang Asli reserve land.

He said the lives of the residents were becoming more difficult due to the opening of oil palm plantations near the village.

“The gazetting is important to ensure that we will not be moved at any time (for agricultural or development purposes) and make it easier for us to farm and build a better settlement,“ he said when met by reporters in the village today.

Meanwhile, Besi also wants attention to continue to be given towards Orang Asli children’s education in the village, especially the placement of teaching staff who understand the needs of the children.-Bernama