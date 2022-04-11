GE15: Over 13,000 Selangor police personnel mobilised

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Police will deploy a total of 13,836 personnel throughout the state to ensure the voting process of the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19 is conducted safely and smoothly.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) said all the personnel will be stationed at locations including voting centres, vote tallying centres and for security control, while for nomination day tomorrow, a total of 4,956 personnel will be assigned to 22 nomination centres.

“Those assigned at the nomination centres will not include members on standby at each district police headquarters, operations rooms and so on.

“A total of 290 police personnel will be mobilised to help with non-critical tasks such as assignments at police stations,“ he said at the GE15 press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Arjunaidi said his department will also focus on parliamentary constituencies considered to be hot seats and with ‘heavyweight’ candidates contesting, especially during the campaigning period and on polling day.

“We have identified some seats where competition may be fierce, namely in Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Sungai Buloh.

“We also take into account the seats contested by ‘heavyweight’ candidates in Gombak, Shah Alam, Sungai Buloh, Ampang, Pandan, Kuala Selangor and Sepang,“ he said.

Arjunaidi added that police have identified about 77 hotspots throughout Selangor, places where riots may easily occur, especially due to sensitive issues, and will deploy the Federal Reserve Uniy (FRU) to ensure that no party creates a disturbance during the GE15 campaign period.

In a separate development, Arjunaidi said the police had opened an investigation paper against a political party that held campaigns and rallies in Petaling Jaya without complying with Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, yesterday.

He also reminded candidates and political parties that campaigning in mosques and suraus in Selangor was not allowed as it is an order from the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

GE15 will be held on Nov 19, with nomination day set for tomorrow and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama