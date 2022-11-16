GE15: Party election machineries focusing on young electors

SIPITANG: With only a few days left to campaign, the party machinery of the respective candidates for the Sipitang parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) continues to approach electorates in the constituency, especially the young electors, who are referred to as “Lalang” (weed) because of their unpredictable stand, in an attempt to win their votes.

Sipitang Parti Warisan (Warisan) vice-chief Pengiran Mohd Yacob Pengiran Omar said as new electors, the young people were seen as still taking lightly the importance of making the right choice.

“Young electors are our target (in the campaign), most of them seem to have this I don’t care attitude and lazy to go out to vote,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Yacob, who is a polling/counting agent (PACA) said the new electors should also be given exposure and knowledge about the current political situation.

It doesn’t who they (young electors) want to vote for, but they definitely need some pushing so that they would not be ‘on the fence’ in GE15, he added.

Kampung Long Pasia Bersatu branch leader Mafry Balang said the party’s election machinery comprised youths in the village as it made it easier to approach the young people, especially the first-time voters.

“This is by holding meetings with the young electors, who are encouraged to also bring along their family members.

“Many of the young people work in Kota Kinabalu, and for the Kampung Long Pasia Voting District Centre (PDM), there are almost 100 young electors,” he said.

For Manuel Yohanis, 20, who is going to the polls for the first time, his choice of candidate is one who can bring change, especially in terms of economic development, in the constituency.

This is shared by Welter Samuel, 25, whose desire, like other young electors in the village, is to see their birthplace turned into a developed area and the villagers also get to enjoy basic facilities which they had been hoping for a long time.

Currently, the villagers have to spend RM100 per person in transportation costs to go to Sipitang town, which is 128 kilometres away through badly damaged roads, he added.-Bernama