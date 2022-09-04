GE15: PAS aims to contest 80 parliamentary seats - Sanusi

ALOR SETAR: PAS aims to contest 80 parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its central election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor(pix).

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the Menteri Besar of Kedah, said the number was double compared with 40 seats contested in the last GE14 and that PAS was analysing the constituencies that achieved the key performance index (KPI) to be in the list of 80 parliamentary seats.

“Any constituency that does not achieve the KPI will be dropped and replaced by another that is found to have improved performance, both in terms of machinery preparation and other requirements, to face the election,” he said.

He said this when winding the debate on the president’s policy speech at the 68th PAS Annual Meeting at the Kedah PAS Complex, here today.

The Jeneri assemblyman also said that PAS is targeting 40 parliamentary seats to win in GE15 in order to form a federal government.

“Imagine when (PAS) has 40 seats, it will be a milestone in PAS' long journey, starting from 2020 to 2050...we will be able to witness PM (Prime Minister) from PAS,” he said.

Meanwhile, when met by the media during a visit to the media room, Muhammad Sanusi said that the PAS election machinery has prepared to face GE15 and is currently 99 per cent ready. It is also focusing on seats that it can win.-Bernama