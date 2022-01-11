GE15: PAS targets winning at least 40 Parliamentary seats

ARAU: PAS aims to win at least 40 of the more than 60 parliamentary seats that the party will be contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix).

“We are working hard to win 40 seats and, if possible, we want to win more,“ he told reporters after opening the Arau Perikatan Nasional (PN) operations room here last night.

He expressed confidence of PAS maintaining the parliamentary seats in the three state’s under the party’s administration, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, and having the potential to win seats in Pahang and Perlis.

Abdul Hadi, who is also PN deputy chairman, said the coalition had finalised the selection of candidates for GE15 and their names would be announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin.

In GE14, PAS won 18 parliamentary seats.-Bernama