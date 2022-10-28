GE15: PAS to nominate two women candidates in K’tan

KOTA BHARU: PAS will be fielding two women candidates to contest for parliamentary seats in Kelantan in the 15th General Election (GE15), its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) announced today.

In the last general election, only one woman candidate was fielded by the party, namely Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff to represent the parliamentary constituency of Rantau Panjang.

“So, of the total 14 parliamentary seats in Kelantan, two will be contested by PAS women candidates,” he told reporters after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kelantan Basketball Association building here today.

Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) will announce its candidates for all 14 seats on Nov 3.-Bernama