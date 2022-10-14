GE15: PAS to use moon logo in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah

MARANG: PAS has decided to use the party's moon logo in three states under its administration, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said PAS is open to the use of other logos for states other than Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah which will be discussed at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) level.

PAS is one of the component parties in PN, along with Bersatu, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi was reported as saying that PAS made a decision to strengthen cooperation in PN on the principle of uniting the ummah.

“Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah are where PAS presence is strong (so) we use the moon logo. In other states, we leave it (to use other logos). We will discuss it.

“Other states do not know much about PAS matters. The people of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah know (PAS) well,” he said when delivering a dhuha lecture in conjunction with the Terengganu Maju Berkat Sejahtera Carnival at Pantai Kelulut here today.-Bernama