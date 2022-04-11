GE15: PBM contesting seven Parliamentary seats, two state seats

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today announced the full list of its candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) where it is fielding candidates for seven parliamentary seats and two state seats.

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix), who is Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, when announcing, said she would defend her Ampang parliamentary seat, in Selangor, while PBM president Datuk Larry Sng was fielded for the Julau parliamentary seat in Sarawak.

Zuraida, named “Ibu Bangsa Malaysia” by PBM, also announced Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar as the party candidate for the Segamat parliamentary seat in Johor.

“Lembah Jaya Assemblywoman Haniza Talha will contest the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat and Sementa Assemblywoman Dr. Daroyah Alwi is the candidate for the Kapar parliamentary seat,” she told a media conference after presenting the candidate appointment letter to Daroyah which was broadcast live via PBM Facebook today.

Zuraida also announced the candidacy of Dayang Rusimah @ Raynie Mohd Din and Alus Kassim, both entrepreneurs, as PBM candidates for the Labuan and Sekijang (Johor) parliamentary seats, respectively.

She said PBM is also fielding its candidates to contest two state seats.

They are 25-year-old law graduate Bryan Yong Wu Sean for the Tronoh seat in Perak, and businesswoman Nazmahwati Walli for the Bugaya seat in Sabah.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, while early voting is on Nov 15.

The nomination is tomorrow.-Bernama