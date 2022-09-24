GE15: PBM to only contest seats held by elected reps- Zuraida

BUKIT MERTAJAM: In the 15th general election (GE15), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will field candidates only in seats now held by its elected representatives, its president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said.

She said for now, the party will not waste time contesting in other constituencies as PBM believes the incumbents have got what it takes to retain their seats.

“The voters are familiar with us (incumbents), our machinery in fact are already doing work in the parliamentary and state constituencies involved,” she told reporters after officiating the opening of PBM’s Penang office in Juru, here, today.

Zuraida said besides her own Ampang parliamentary seat, Larry Sn’g and Steven Choong will be defending the Julau and Tebrau parliamentary seats as well.

As for state seats, the incumbents are A.Sivasubramaniam (Buntong), Paul Yong (Tronoh) and Leong Cheok Keng (Malim Nawar) in Perak and Haniza Mohamed Talha (Lembah Jaya) and Daroyah Alwi (Sementa) in Selangor.

She claimed several other MPs will be joining the party and defend their seats in GE15, but stopped short of naming them, saying that they will be revealed at the party’s annual general meeting on Oct 1.

Zuraida has been Ampang MP since 2008, representing PKR before joining Bersatu in 2020. She then left the party to join PBM in May this year.-Bernama