GE15: PBRS wants fairer seat distribution from BN

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) is hoping for a fairer distribution of seats from Barisan Nasional (BN) for the party to contest during the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Its secretary-general Richard Kastum said the matter was decided by at the party’s supreme council meeting today and will be brought for discussion with BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi soon.

“PBRS is no longer a small party as was previously assumed. The party has successfully attracted many senior leaders from rival parties, and thousands of new members have applied to join the party.

“This has increased the party’s membership tremendously and the number of divisions have increased, with nearly one in every state constituency in Sabah,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Before the dissolution of the 14th Parliament, PBRS, held one parliamentary seat, Pensiangan, won by its deputy president Datuk Arthur Kurup, who is also Deputy Works Minister.-Bernama