GE15: Perak Amanah gets eight more state seats, two more Parliamentary seats

IPOH: Amanah has been allocated eight additional state seats to contest in Perak on Pakatan Harapan (PH) tickets in the 15th general election (GE15) as well as two additional parliamentary seats compared to GE14, said Amanah Perak chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

He said in all Amanah will contest in 20 state assembly seats, which is an increase of eight seats compared to 12 in GE14, and six parliamentary seats where the two additional seats are in Larut and Bukit Gantang, in addition to Parit Buntar, Kuala Kangsar, Lumut and Parit.

Asmuni, who will be fielded again as the candidate for the Manjoi state seat, said the increase in state assembly seats for Amanah involved Pengkalan Hulu, Kota Tampan, Gunung Semanggol, Lubok Merbau, Manong, Belanja, Changkat Jong and Kubu Gajah.

He said Amanah will feature 15 new faces in GE15, namely 12 in the State Assembly and three in Parliament.

“This gives a fresh breath which could lead to more victories. We are waiting for the official announcement of the candidate when the time comes,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He said the incumbents of Parliamentary constituencies in Parit Buntar, Amanah vice-president Datuk Mujahid Yusuf and Lumut Datuk Mohd Hatta Md Ramli will defend their respective seats.

Perak has 59 state seats and 24 parliament seats.

The EC has set Nov 19 as the polling day for GE15 while the nomination day and early voting dates are set for Nov 5 and 15 respectively.-Bernama