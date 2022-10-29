GE15: Perak PN to field many local candidates

IPOH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) Perak will feature more local candidates from various backgrounds, political experience and professions in the 15th general election (GE15).

Perak PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said the full list of candidates will be announced next week together with the coalition’s manifesto.

“For us, we don’t have heavy weights, we all have common names, maybe in Pakatan Harapan (PH) there are names they consider heavy weights.

“Alhamdulillah, in PN so far so good. I see that there are those who hope to become candidates but were disappointed but I see in the end we persevere with the desire to help and continue to help the party,“ said the incumbent of the Tambun parliamentary seat after a Perak Foodbank health check-up programme today.

Ahmad Faizal who is also Bersatu deputy president said the party is expected to compete for more parliamentary seats in Perak than its component partners PAS and Gerakan.

However, he said, until now there has been no scramble for seats in the PN camp because it has been finalised at all levels and among their components.

Perak has 59 state seats and 24 parliamentary seats.-Bernama