GE15: PH announces 14 Parliamentary candidates for Kedah

SUNGAI PETANI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) tonight announced its list of candidates who will be contesting in 14 parliamentary seats in Kedah in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Kedah PH information chief Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh , who made the announcement here today, also announced the nine PKR candidates who were named yesterday.

The five seats announced today will be contested by candidates from Amanah (four) and DAP (one).

They are Muaz Abdullah (Padang Terap), Datuk Mahfuz Omar (Pokok Sena), Datuk Latipah Mohamad Yatim (Sik), Johari Abdullah (Baling) and DAP candidate Zulhazmi Shariff (Jerai).

However, the coalition did not announce the name of the candidate for one more seat in the state - Langkawi.

Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar, when met by reporters after the event, said the PH candidate for the Langkawi seat would be decided later, and declined comment as to why it was not announced tonight.

“We will inform you later, before the nominations,” he said.

Mahfuz said PH was confident that new faces and individuals with various backgrounds will be able to bring changes to the future of Malaysia.

Following is the list of PH candidates in 14 parliamentary seats in Kedah:

1. Jerlun - Dr Mohamed Fadzil Mohd Ali

2. Kubang Pasu - Aizuddin Ariffin

3. Padang Terap - Muaz Abdullah

4. Pokok Sena - Datuk Mahfuz Omar

5. Alor Setar - Simon Ooi Tze Min

6. Kuala Kedah - Dr Azman Ismail

7. Pendang - Datuk Zulkifly Mohamad

8. Jerai - Zulhazmi Shariff

9. Merbok - Nor Azrina Surip

10. Sik - Datuk Latipah Mohamad Yatim

11. Sungai Petani - Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari

12. Baling - Johari Abdullah

13. Padang Serai - M.Karupaiya

14. Kulim Bandar Baharu - Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

-Bernama