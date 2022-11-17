GE15: PH offers formula for government stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) offers a formula for government stability that will implement policies to restore the country’s glory, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a special address in conjunction with the 15th general election (GE15) that was posted on his Facebook page, Anwar, who is also PKR president, said PH comprised a team committed to the agenda that promotes a culture of mercy and kindness for all Malaysians.

Anwar said the government would be stable if it adhered to the Federal Constitution, including preserving Islam as the Federal religion, Bahasa Melayu as the national language, establishing the special rights and privileges of Malays and Bumiputeras as well as the sovereignty of the Malay Rulers.

Anwar, who is contesting the Tambun parliamentary seat, said what the country needs now is an economic system that benefits everyone.-Bernama