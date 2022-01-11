GE15: PKR announces candidates for 10 Sabah Parliamentary seats

PUTATAN: PKR today announced its candidates for 10 parliamentary seats in Sabah in the 15th general election (GE15) including listing party vice-president Awang Husaini Sahari to defend the Putatan seat and Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Christina Liew to defend the Tawau seat.

PKR also announced new candidates including PKR Ranau branch information chief, Jahalan Taufik Sham for the Ranau parliamentary seat, which in GE14 was won by Datuk Jonathan Yasin on the PKR ticket before joining Bersatu.

Other PKR candidates are Sabah PKR state leadership council chairman Sangkar Rasam for the Pensiangan seat; Beaufort PKR branch chief Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Kota Belud branch chief Mustapha Sakmud (Sepanggar), Thonny Chee (Kudat), Madely Modily Bangali (Kota Belud), Arastam Pandorog (Semporna) and Noraini Abd Ghapur (Kalabakan).

The candidates signed the party’s letter and commitment bond which was witnessed by its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Met by reporters after the event, Anwar, who is also the PH chairman, said that PH’s component parties and partners have completed the division in almost all of the 24 parliamentary seats in Sabah, except for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat which is still under discussion.

“Others (parliamentary seats) being discussed will be decided (later), and should not be a problem,“ he said.

Today, PH component party, Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu (UPKO), announced it will contest in five parliamentary seats in Sabah, DAP (seven seats), while MUDA, which has a partnership with PH, announced it will contest in Kota Marudu.

Yesterday, Amanah announced that it will compete in 54 parliamentary seats across the country and one of them is in Sipitang, Sabah.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed polling day on Nov 19, with nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting (Nov 15).-Bernama