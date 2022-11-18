GE15: PM prays for safe return of Malaysians to hometowns for polling day

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob prays that the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) will safely reach their respective hometowns and voting centres to fulfil their voting responsibility in tomorrow’s 15th general election (GE15).

“Tomorrow, we vote. For those working in other states, go back (to your hometowns) to fulfil your responsibility as a voter. I pray that you will all safely reach your respective hometowns and voting centres and return to work safely too,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook page today.

He also urged the Keluarga Malaysia to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) for the sake of the country’s stability and prosperity.

“Choose BN. For the stability and prosperity of the country we love,” he wrote.

During a meet and greet session with residents at Bandar 32 here earlier today, Ismail Sabri said he hoped the voting process in GE15 tomorrow will run smoothly, without any provocation or untoward incident.

A total of 21.1 million voters will cast their ballots in GE15 compared to 14.9 million in GE14.-Bernama