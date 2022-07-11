GE15: PN candidate confident of making history in Rembau

SEREMBAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Rembau, Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus, is confident of making history by winning the parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Negeri Sembilan PN Liaison is optimistic about winning the seat through effective party machinery and with solid support, especially from the young voters, as well as women and senior citizens in the constituency.

“These are people with experience and knowledge who can evaluate the candidates contesting for the seat. I am also confident that PN is able to unite people of all races in the constituency.

“The BN (Barisan Nasional) candidate in Rembau is an old face, but we want new results, I am sure the young people are with us (PN), “ he told reporters after launching the Rembau PN Youth machinery here today.

The contest for the Rembau parliamentary seat will witness a five-cornered fight involving Mohd Nazree, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for BN, Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha (Pakatan Harapan), Ramly Awalludin (Pejuang) and S. Tinagaran (Malaysian Socialist Party).

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama